- texture compression for impostors
- replaced random generator that is deterministic across different platforms, this will modify terrain generation, breaking seeds from older versions
- fixes
Wicked Engine update for 11 June 2023
0.71.224
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1967461 Depot 1967461
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update