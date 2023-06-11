 Skip to content

Wicked Engine update for 11 June 2023

0.71.224

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • texture compression for impostors
  • replaced random generator that is deterministic across different platforms, this will modify terrain generation, breaking seeds from older versions
  • fixes

