Update to v0.9.15

- Bug fix: The sea sounds were not affected by volume sliders, now fixed.

- Bug fix: Monument mesh didn't load correctly sometimes, now fixed.

- Visual tweak: Tile rotation is now smooth.

-> If you experience any technical issues with the game after an update, try restarting or reinstalling the game. If this doesn't fix the problem, or if you find any other bugs, please report them in the community discussions (you can use the link in the Credits menu). Thank you & have fun!