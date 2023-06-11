 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tile Town update for 11 June 2023

Update to v0.9.15

Share · View all patches · Build 11443100 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update notes:

- Bug fix: The sea sounds were not affected by volume sliders, now fixed.
- Bug fix: Monument mesh didn't load correctly sometimes, now fixed.
- Visual tweak: Tile rotation is now smooth.

-> If you experience any technical issues with the game after an update, try restarting or reinstalling the game. If this doesn't fix the problem, or if you find any other bugs, please report them in the community discussions (you can use the link in the Credits menu). Thank you & have fun!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2164783 Depot 2164783
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link