[A Street Cat's Tale 2] Mac OS support & 1.0.3 Update

Mac OS support, and Other Bugs Resolved in the 1.0.3 Update.
Bug Details:
-Fixed screen jittering issue.
-Fixed an issue where the screen would cut off when changing resolutions.
-Fixed an issue where cars would intermittently become transparent or overlap.
-Fixed an issue where sound effects could be heard in cutscenes even if the master sound setting was set to 0.
-Fixed an issue where the UI would not update correctly after a decrease in favorability.
-Fixed an issue with the NPC speech bubble UI not refreshing properly.
-Fixed an issue where the UI would not update properly during the combat tutorial.
-Stealing is now available starting from Chapter 5.
-Adjusted the difficulty of some stealing contents.
**A street cat's tale 2 is now available from Mac OS.
please leave us comments or discussion if you found any bugs from the game.
Thank you.
Changed files in this update