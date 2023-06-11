[A Street Cat's Tale 2] Mac OS support & 1.0.3 Update

Mac OS support, and Other Bugs Resolved in the 1.0.3 Update.

Bug Details:

-Fixed screen jittering issue.

-Fixed an issue where the screen would cut off when changing resolutions.

-Fixed an issue where cars would intermittently become transparent or overlap.

-Fixed an issue where sound effects could be heard in cutscenes even if the master sound setting was set to 0.

-Fixed an issue where the UI would not update correctly after a decrease in favorability.

-Fixed an issue with the NPC speech bubble UI not refreshing properly.

-Fixed an issue where the UI would not update properly during the combat tutorial.

-Stealing is now available starting from Chapter 5.

-Adjusted the difficulty of some stealing contents.

**A street cat's tale 2 is now available from Mac OS.

please leave us comments or discussion if you found any bugs from the game.

Thank you.