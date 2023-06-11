 Skip to content

A street cat's tale 2 update for 11 June 2023

[A Street Cat's Tale 2] Mac OS support & 1.0.3 Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Mac OS support, and Other Bugs Resolved in the 1.0.3 Update.

Bug Details:

-Fixed screen jittering issue.
-Fixed an issue where the screen would cut off when changing resolutions.
-Fixed an issue where cars would intermittently become transparent or overlap.
-Fixed an issue where sound effects could be heard in cutscenes even if the master sound setting was set to 0.
-Fixed an issue where the UI would not update correctly after a decrease in favorability.
-Fixed an issue with the NPC speech bubble UI not refreshing properly.
-Fixed an issue where the UI would not update properly during the combat tutorial.
-Stealing is now available starting from Chapter 5.
-Adjusted the difficulty of some stealing contents.

**A street cat's tale 2 is now available from Mac OS.
please leave us comments or discussion if you found any bugs from the game.
Thank you.

Changed files in this update

