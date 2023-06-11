Toribash 5.60 - 11/06/23 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11442956 · Last edited 11 June 2023 – 10:19:02 UTC by Wendy

Hi, today's update features the following changes and bug fixes:

Login rewards UI tweaks to look better on large displays

Ranked rooms now have an icon in room list so that they're instantly noticeable

QoL updates to text fields with instant focus on confirmation windows and placeholder text always being displayed while input is empty

Fixed bug with Raytracing option missing from graphics settings

Fixed bug with stored flames now spawning as a scrollable list

Fixed bug with Steam color achievements not always being given out

Fixed bug with belt display being incorrect in Multiplayer matches

Performance improvements for Discord RPC (Windows only)

In addition to the changes above, this update features the new Ranking functionality that will become available later next week ːorganiccucumberː