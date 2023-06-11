Toribash 5.60 - 11/06/23 Update

Hi, today's update features the following changes and bug fixes:
- Login rewards UI tweaks to look better on large displays
- Ranked rooms now have an icon in room list so that they're instantly noticeable
- QoL updates to text fields with instant focus on confirmation windows and placeholder text always being displayed while input is empty
- Fixed bug with Raytracing option missing from graphics settings
- Fixed bug with stored flames now spawning as a scrollable list
- Fixed bug with Steam color achievements not always being given out
- Fixed bug with belt display being incorrect in Multiplayer matches
- Performance improvements for Discord RPC (Windows only)
In addition to the changes above, this update features the new Ranking functionality that will become available later next week ːorganiccucumberː
