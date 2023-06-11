 Skip to content

Toribash update for 11 June 2023

Toribash 5.60 - 11/06/23 Update

11/06/23

Hi, today's update features the following changes and bug fixes:

  • Login rewards UI tweaks to look better on large displays
  • Ranked rooms now have an icon in room list so that they're instantly noticeable
  • QoL updates to text fields with instant focus on confirmation windows and placeholder text always being displayed while input is empty
  • Fixed bug with Raytracing option missing from graphics settings
  • Fixed bug with stored flames now spawning as a scrollable list
  • Fixed bug with Steam color achievements not always being given out
  • Fixed bug with belt display being incorrect in Multiplayer matches
  • Performance improvements for Discord RPC (Windows only)

In addition to the changes above, this update features the new Ranking functionality that will become available later next week ːorganiccucumberː

