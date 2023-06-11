 Skip to content

Driftwood update for 11 June 2023

Hotfix 0.3.3-h2

Build 11442923 · Last edited by Wendy

Bug Fixes

  • Fix Daily Challenge respawn bug when challenge time based or in zen mode
  • Fixed Daily Challenge leaderboard wrong sorting/ new entry not showing

Known Issues

  • Daily Challenge rank only shows in main menu after restarting the game

