Last Mortem update for 11 June 2023

Molotov is now in the game!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Last Mortem Players!
We added one new item - Molotov to the game. The reason is to have fun, try the new item now, and capture some satisfying moments!

