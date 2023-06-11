Version 1.2.0.0 Major update

Added enhancements:

Magnetic Potion: Every 5 minutes, absorb all props on the field, each level reduces the cooldown time by 30 seconds

Break through the limit: Each level increases the carrying limit of 1 passive skill

Dodge: Increase 1.5% dodge per level (up to level 5)

Give up: when upgrading, you can give up skills, which will be converted into 20% of the experience value of the next level

Little Lucky: At the beginning of the battle, add an extra wooden box next to the protagonist, adding 1 box per level