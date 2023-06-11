-
New difficulty mode (unlocked in the collection system)
A new random drop is added to the wooden box: magnetic potion, making all props fly to the player
Collection system:
New skill: dodge, each level increases the probability of dodge by 2.5%, up to level 5 (survival time is 20 minutes to unlock)
Hard Mode: Unlock after 30 minutes of survival time
Added enhancements:
Magnetic Potion: Every 5 minutes, absorb all props on the field, each level reduces the cooldown time by 30 seconds
Break through the limit: Each level increases the carrying limit of 1 passive skill
Dodge: Increase 1.5% dodge per level (up to level 5)
Give up: when upgrading, you can give up skills, which will be converted into 20% of the experience value of the next level
Little Lucky: At the beginning of the battle, add an extra wooden box next to the protagonist, adding 1 box per level
The prompt text is added to the exit battle button: Exit the game to save the gold coins of this game and update the leaderboard
The range of the scroll bar on the collection interface and leaderboard interface is enlarged
Added a new hard mode leaderboard
Cleric · Apocalypse talent has an extra 5% dodge rate
Survivors Will update for 11 June 2023
Version 1.2.0.0 Major update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
