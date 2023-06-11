 Skip to content

Survivors Will update for 11 June 2023

Version 1.2.0.0 Major update

Share · View all patches · Build 11442867 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. New difficulty mode (unlocked in the collection system)

  2. A new random drop is added to the wooden box: magnetic potion, making all props fly to the player

  3. Collection system:
    New skill: dodge, each level increases the probability of dodge by 2.5%, up to level 5 (survival time is 20 minutes to unlock)
    Hard Mode: Unlock after 30 minutes of survival time

  4. Added enhancements:
    Magnetic Potion: Every 5 minutes, absorb all props on the field, each level reduces the cooldown time by 30 seconds
    Break through the limit: Each level increases the carrying limit of 1 passive skill
    Dodge: Increase 1.5% dodge per level (up to level 5)
    Give up: when upgrading, you can give up skills, which will be converted into 20% of the experience value of the next level
    Little Lucky: At the beginning of the battle, add an extra wooden box next to the protagonist, adding 1 box per level

  5. The prompt text is added to the exit battle button: Exit the game to save the gold coins of this game and update the leaderboard

  6. The range of the scroll bar on the collection interface and leaderboard interface is enlarged

  7. Added a new hard mode leaderboard

  8. Cleric · Apocalypse talent has an extra 5% dodge rate

