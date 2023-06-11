Update 1.2.33

1.2.33 Changelog

ADD: Unit definitions for StuG III G (late), StuG IV (late), Sturmpanzer IV (late)

ADD: For each level up, crewman have a chance to gain training on a crew position in the vehicle, with a higher chance if they are currently in that position

ADD: Surname of vehicle commander now displayed for squadmates

CNG: Slightly changed the odds of zone capture during Amphibious Assault day missions

CNG: If player is bogged down, only the base chance to unbog will be displayed in the contextual console during the Movement Phase

CNG: Unit support units will now spawn moving unless they are already deployed

FIX: Guns that have no size_class defined will now be treated as being normal size, and will not be able to move while deployed

FIX: Game now properly checks for an existing saved campaign and warns the player if starting a new campaign will overwrite it

FIX: Unit definitions for Sturmpanzer IV and M3 Lee/Grant models (thanks PowderTrail!)

FIX: Polish rank names (thanks PowderTrail!)

FIX: Correct AP value now used for the Lee/Grant 75mm gun

FIX: If player's radio breaks down as a result of a Campaign Day random event, the player unit display is now properly refreshed to reflect this

FIX: Campaign skills that confer a stat bonus are no longer removed at the end of a campaign, and thus crewmen will not receive another stat bonus if continuing into a new campaign that grants the same skill

FIX: Hills on snowy maps will now be more visible