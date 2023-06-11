- Fixed Lighting.
- Added Fog.
- Change AI Spawning.
- Fixed AI not leaving house after door opens
- Fixed some performance issues.
- Added new buildings to the map.
Project Horror Tales update for 11 June 2023
Small Patch Fix for 2.4.3
Patchnotes
