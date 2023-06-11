 Skip to content

Project Horror Tales update for 11 June 2023

Small Patch Fix for 2.4.3

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed Lighting.
  • Added Fog.
  • Change AI Spawning.
  • Fixed AI not leaving house after door opens
  • Fixed some performance issues.
  • Added new buildings to the map.

