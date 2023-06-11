-Fixed a bug where your character couldn't move or turn while colliding with certain enemies and gates.
-Fixed a typo related to a necklace item.
-Fixed the movelist to convey the new moves properly.
-Fixed a glitch where you could talk to an NPC while in the combat zone in 6-2.
Magenta Horizon update for 11 June 2023
0.7.6 Version Patch Note
