Magenta Horizon update for 11 June 2023

0.7.6 Version Patch Note

Share · View all patches · Build 11442760 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed a bug where your character couldn't move or turn while colliding with certain enemies and gates.
-Fixed a typo related to a necklace item.
-Fixed the movelist to convey the new moves properly.
-Fixed a glitch where you could talk to an NPC while in the combat zone in 6-2.

