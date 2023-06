Share · View all patches · Build 11442759 · Last edited 11 June 2023 – 09:09:06 UTC by Wendy

Hi froggers!

I got bad news for you! Krek got enemies :O

These enemies are called Crawlers. Crawlers are radioactive monsters which eat frogs.

For now, Krek must run away from these crawlers, but dont worry, army of fireflies is comming to help Krek