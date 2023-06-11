1.4.0 - Bonus Puzzles

I'm proud to announce a new feature, and a significant expansion to the puzzle collection!

Each puzzle set now has 4 unlockable bonus puzzles.

Unlock these puzzles by completing the others.

With each row of puzzles you complete, you'll unlock a hidden puzzle image!

This update increases the size of each puzzle set, from 20 to 24 puzzles.

The size of the complete collection therefore increases from 200 puzzles to 240.

Players who have previously completed the other puzzles should find these new puzzles unlocked automatically, and the indicators should correctly show which puzzles still need to be completed.

Please let me know if this new feature works well for you!