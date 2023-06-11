This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings Everyone!

I have released GearCity version 2.0.0.9 for everyone and GearCity: 2nd Gear version 2.1.0.1 for FBS contributors.

Version 2.0.0.9 has 11 bug fixes compiled over the last few months. I still have one or two things related to the mod tools that I will work on in the future.

Work on my next game, AeroMogul is making steady progress, although work on the GearCity: 2nd Gear DLC for Feature Bounty Contributors has slowed progress somewhat since the last GearCity update.

If you have any issues with the game, please don't hesitate to contact me. The next update to GearCity will come after enough bugs have been reported and fixed.

Thank you again, and enjoy!

Change Log:

-Bugfix: Stop vehicle end production from centering the window when the window is open.

-Bugfix: Prevent the modify Vehicle System from opening while assisted vehicle designer or vehicle body system is opened.

-Bugfix: Improve estimated sales system for dead vehicle types.

-Bugfix: Fixed text clipping issues for Japanese users.

-Bugfix: Fixed racing cylinder restrictions being incorrectly read from xml.

-Engine: Now shipping openal on Linux, since some Ubuntu based distros no longer include it and Steam's runtime isn't picking it up for some reason.

-Bugfix: Made adjustments to stock IPOs and buyouts since it could be abused to exploit the game.

-Bugfix: Fixed issues in Russian Translation that causes large magazine not to work.

-Bugfix: Fixed issues in the AI racing system that prevented the replacement of old designs.

-Engine: Prevent GearCity: Classic from loading GearCity: 2nd Gear save games.

-Bugfix: Fixed possible issue with the auto production system and contracts when all factories are under limited production restrictions.