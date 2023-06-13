 Skip to content

Captain of Industry update for 13 June 2023

Patch notes for v0.5.2

Patch notes for v0.5.2 · Build 11442569

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Forestry towers can now have storages assigned for wood export.
  • Quick delivery now takes products from incoming trucks before taking them from storages.
  • Delivery jobs that did not yet pick up construction products are now canceled when an entity get materials from quick delivery.
  • Beaches on YSNP map are less steep to not trigger sand avalanche when mining sand. This only applies to new maps, old saves are unaffected.
  • Fixed gold deposit on YSNP map to not be consumed by cliffs, especially when cliffs are increased in map creation settings.
  • Significantly improved efficiency of dumping designation search that was causing lags when there was a large amount of dumping designations placed in game.
  • Many internal fixes to improve stability.

