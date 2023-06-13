- Forestry towers can now have storages assigned for wood export.
- Quick delivery now takes products from incoming trucks before taking them from storages.
- Delivery jobs that did not yet pick up construction products are now canceled when an entity get materials from quick delivery.
- Beaches on YSNP map are less steep to not trigger sand avalanche when mining sand. This only applies to new maps, old saves are unaffected.
- Fixed gold deposit on YSNP map to not be consumed by cliffs, especially when cliffs are increased in map creation settings.
- Significantly improved efficiency of dumping designation search that was causing lags when there was a large amount of dumping designations placed in game.
- Many internal fixes to improve stability.
Captain of Industry update for 13 June 2023
Patch notes for v0.5.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
