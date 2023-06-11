 Skip to content

Smushi Come Home update for 11 June 2023

The very first patch!

11 June 2023

First of all, thank you so, so much for your support and your enthusiasm playing Smushi, it's been an absolute blast watching you play or reading your comments and feedback!

Smushi's been hard at work fixing a couple of issues you ran into, so here's what changed in the very first patch:

  • Fixed multiple issue with graphics disappear in certain areas
  • Fixed multiple areas that softlocked player
  • Fixed issue with player getting stuck on capybara in the Hidden Lotus island

If you experienced any soft locks with the current build, you can try reloading your save file now and hopefully that should be fixed!

And of course, if you run into any more issues, please don't hesitate reporting them either in the game's discord https://discord.gg/shumi-come-home-950557934352494592 or here in the Steam forums!

Thanks again for playing and I hope you continue enjoying the game! :)

Your Mooneyes and SomeHumbleOnion

