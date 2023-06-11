UPDATE #0.3.6.11

Bug Fixes
- Changes to input mappings now save as they should
- Graphics settings save and load upon reload but we are still having an issue with applying settings immediately. We are working on this and a method to "Keep Changes?"
- Score displays were changing during game start with no credits
- Multiple instances of HUD to were appearing when changing menus
- Ball was hanging in serving lane at higher table angles
- Ball velocity was dropping unexpectedly
- Ball was not making sounds when in game over
- Lane change was still working during game over
- Wood hit sound was lagging slightly
- Move button was partially obstructed, causing user input to be blocked
General Gameplay Improvements
- Fixed occlusions by invisible grabbers causing problems grabbing visible grabbers.
- Added FPS option (Play Mode only) to menu
- Keymappings now save when changed
- Increased visibility of ball
- Playfield glass not as dark
- Increased lighting at upper playfield slightly in Play Mode
- Updated ball physics to improve roll, friction, rebound and bounce properties
- Increased playfield friction slightly
- Improved gate physics for better rebound and feel
- Added flipper rest and full extension options to Editor
- Added "ghost" flippers to edit mode to indicate full extension settings
- Removed tick sound from flipper inputs when tilted
- Reduced friction of flipper rubber
- Added variation to mechanical sounds so they sound more like they should when glass is on or off
- Tweaked ball sounds to improve realism
- Added glass hit sounds
- Added wire hit sounds
- Added restart to background sound after each ball, so long sounds that escalate in pitch and/or tempo can reset and for post-tilt background sound restart.
- Updated rubber bump sounds
- Balls now kick out of kicker holes when tilted
- Thumpers no longer score points or make sounds when tilted
- "TILT!" now clears on new game starting
- Removed Main Menu Resume key due to issues returning to Edit Mode. Use ESC to return to Edit Mode.
- Stopped Play Mode creating new HUDs every time ESC was pressed
- Added prevention of non-alpha characters being entered into Gamesave names
- Uploaded PNG template files for cabinets and apron to public shares and the UserImages folder
- Confirmed that images in AppData folders are functioning as expected. Upon initial installation users may not see all images loaded. We are still looking into the cause of this however once reloaded the app should be displaying table images as expected.
- Made arcade playfield cover mat textures higher resolution.
- Shop light now stays visible/invisible after toggling visibility with CTRL+F
- Added groove to playfield shooter lane for more realistic behavior
