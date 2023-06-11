 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Covid Carl update for 11 June 2023

Update 11 Jun

Share · View all patches · Build 11442389 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

MacOS updated to current build.

Fixed issue with initial window being created off-screen.
Fixed issue with alt-enter not being detected by the game.

Created floating effect for the big boat in level 1.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1881162 Depot 1881162
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link