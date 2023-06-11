- Introduced two new Werewolf NPCs. Werewolves are the first lycanthrope monster type. This is the first NPC type which can outrun players. They are more susceptible to magical or fire based damage, than physical damage. Their offense includes combination attacks and retaliations. You will begin to see Werewolves at level 7, with a stronger rank of them beginning at level 15. Both variations have multiple color variations.
- Introduced a new crafting ingredient: Lycanthrope Fangs. These can drop from Werewolves, or in the future other lycanthropes. They are used in transmuting.
- Introduced 17 new transmuting recipes which can upgrade some types of gear from magical to rare using lycanthrope fangs.
- Introduced new Barbarian Spearmen NPCs. These NPCs have a sword and shield. Heavy defensively, but slow moving. You'll begin to see them at level 5.
- Added new particle effects for stun, dizziness, or knockdowns.
- Made some dwarf sizing and grounding adjustments.
The Hopebringer update for 11 June 2023
v1.2.3 Build Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
