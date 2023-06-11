 Skip to content

The Wall Mustn't Fall update for 11 June 2023

0.29.0

Build 11442305

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Removed the word "permanent" from blessings / potions. They still give permanent stats.
  • Blizzard shards now go through enemies
  • Grimoire and voodoo doll now do multiplicative reductions as well as linear
  • Focal Pole and Command Banner now give multiplicative bonuses as well as linear
  • Removed debuff on powered receiver
  • Fixed knight buffing instead of debuffing
  • Added enemies up to 90
  • Guard breaker now displays amount of armor reduced

Changed files in this update

