- Removed the word "permanent" from blessings / potions. They still give permanent stats.
- Blizzard shards now go through enemies
- Grimoire and voodoo doll now do multiplicative reductions as well as linear
- Focal Pole and Command Banner now give multiplicative bonuses as well as linear
- Removed debuff on powered receiver
- Fixed knight buffing instead of debuffing
- Added enemies up to 90
- Guard breaker now displays amount of armor reduced
The Wall Mustn't Fall update for 11 June 2023
0.29.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
