 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cuana update for 11 June 2023

Small Update / Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 11442242 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Once you finish the game, you automatically get:
• A new T-shirt for Johnny with a decal “Grand Master of Farts”
• Fartmines and Fartbombs become unlimited
Minor bug fixes.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2205271 Depot 2205271
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link