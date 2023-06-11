- Increase the trigger probability of Dinghai Excalibur
- Mount experience is subject to VIP bonus, and each level of VIP adds 1 point of experience.
Idle Taoist Mage Warrior update for 11 June 2023
V1.4.19
Patchnotes via Steam Community
