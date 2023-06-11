 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Idle Taoist Mage Warrior update for 11 June 2023

V1.4.19

Share · View all patches · Build 11442129 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Increase the trigger probability of Dinghai Excalibur
  2. Mount experience is subject to VIP bonus, and each level of VIP adds 1 point of experience.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2427361 Depot 2427361
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link