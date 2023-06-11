v0.33.1 Update

Update v0.33.1 Is Live!

Fixed the 'return_ingot_box' command not returning the Box to the Lost and Found Box due to the ID Based System introduced in v0.33.

Fixed Objects floating away when being loaded in attached the Disassembly bench.

Introduced ID Based Saving/Loading for Partially Disassembled objects, this will finally rid the game of the Pink Colours/Particles on partially Disassembled E-Waste Objects after loading in - Along with this, Randomized Objects are now considered 'Partially Disassembled' Immediately upon Spawning so the Randomizations can be saved without the Object Re-Randomizing when Loading in if it weren't added to the desk.

Created an entirely new Randomization Script for the PC, Server and Laptop which is far more optimized and works dynamically between all Randomized E-Waste Objects rather than having separate unique scripts for each, this will also work with any future E-Waste Objects that may require Randomization and also works in harmony with the ID Based Saving/Loading of E-Waste Objects.

Along with the Partial Disassembled Object ID Based Saving/Loading, every World Based Item (Ingots, Storage Buckets, Radio, Crucible, Chemicals) now has it's own ID Based Saving/Loading methods, which now completely removes the old system that saved objects in their entirety which had been causing a lot of issues in the past as well as immense file sizes and Save/Load Times - This also further reduces the Save File size by up to a whopping 99% reducing a 4.7mb file to 25kb and a 2.9mb file to 8kb, massively speeding up the Saving/Loading Process.

Reworked the method that handles the Movement of Objects while Carrying, which has made the movement a little smoother while Walking/Running with an Object.

Added the Gameplay Settings: 'Auto Attach Items to Desk from Parts Box' which allows Parts that have been added to the Parts Box to automatically attach themselves to the Disassembly Desk, ready for Disassembly - Also the 'Auto Start Disassembling Auto Attached Part' which automatically begins Disassembling of these Auto Attached Objects - Both of which are enabled by Default though can be toggled off within the Gameplay Settings Menu, if you'd prefer to do it manually.

Along with the Above Auto Feature for the Desk the way the Desk Checks for Objects has also been reworked - The Desk will now prioritize checking the surface of the desk for any interfering objects to add first when an object has been Disassembled, once the desk is clear the Auto Parts Box Item Grabber will begin operation - Also while Loading Player Data the standard Surface Desk Collider is disabled and replaced with a miniscule one that only looks for objects within the Center of the Desk, this will help avoid attaching lingering Desk Items when another is already in the center.

Added some SFX to the Automatic Doors at the Pawn Shop and Hardware Store.

Added the Chemical Station SFX to the 'Sound FX' Volume slider within the settings, which also mutes the sounds while the game is paused.

Added Colliders to the Door Mats at the Hardware Store and Pawn Shop to avoid smaller objects hiding inside them.

Reworked the Storage Buckets Both Visually and Script wise greatly improving performance and allows them to be saved in the form of an ID.

Added Colliders to the roofs of all buildings to help limit Objects getting Stuck in unreachable areas, though does mean rooftops are no longer accessible by the player.

Added Feet/Tabs to the Large Transformer so it is now Mounted to the base of the Microwave with 4x Screws and is now Removed by Hand.

Fixed the Laptops collider issues, with the Battery Collider Size and some Inner Components being clickable through the Lid.

Fixed the short LOD Distances for the CD/DVD Drives.

Added a Hint System for the Mine Sweepin' Mini-Game to remove the RNG/Luck Based effect from the Achievement which can now be easily obtained within a few games.

Fixed the Bug with the Steam Achievement Manager would sometimes not Initialize correctly during start-up, potentially not rewarding some Start-up Achievements.

Fixed the 4GB DDR4 RAM Sticks having Merged Chips (Pre-Sub Part) within the PC.

Reduced the Pawn Shop E-Waste Purchase Price from 50% Value of the Objects Contents to 25% to help avoid this feature being abused as a shortcut to making easy money - Along with this the Pawn Shop Owner (Rob) has been given a 'Balance' which defaults to $100 each day so if the Pawn Shop Balance is not enough to cover the Purchase of your Object, the owner will not want to purchase the item from you for full value, this balance resets daily and can also be increased by purchasing E-Waste Items from Rob giving the Pawn Shop more Balance.

Along with the above Purchase adjustment, the Pawn Shop Sale Screen has also been reworked to provide more info and how the prices are calculated.