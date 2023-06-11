 Skip to content

Flowers Blooming at the End of Summer update for 11 June 2023

v2.1 Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

시스템

  • 엔진이 업데이트되었습니다.

백로그

  • 이전 문장 뿐만 아니라 현재 보고 있는 뭄장도 백로그에 포함되도록 변경되었습니다.
  • 백로그의 아무 곳에 커서를 두고 스크롤해도 문장을 위아래로 이동하거나 백로그를 여닫는 동작이 가능하도록 변경되었습니다.

저장

  • 저장된 세이브파일을 제거하는 기능이 추가되었습니다.
  • 출처를 알 수 없는 세이브파일에 대한 경고 문구가 추가되었습니다.

