This build has not been seen in a public branch.

English localization has been completed.

The Teammate card and Cirno remake update have been more stable, I removed the Friend-test branch.

The “Echo” keyword now works only once, and the total cost of two cards that give echo effects is reduced from 2 to 1.

“Refreshing Breeze” mana cost 1UG → 2U.

Also, in this update, game is ready for Spanish and Korean.