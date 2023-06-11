 Skip to content

Jewel Match Aquascapes Collector's Edition update for 11 June 2023

Fixed small issue related to map selection from current level.

Build 11441783

Patchnotes via Steam Community

After playing a bonus level, it was possible in some cases for the game to select the wrong map. In that situation, the player would see level 121 as the current level, even if they had not reached that level yet.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2313421 Depot 2313421
  • Loading history…
