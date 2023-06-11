After playing a bonus level, it was possible in some cases for the game to select the wrong map. In that situation, the player would see level 121 as the current level, even if they had not reached that level yet.
Jewel Match Aquascapes Collector's Edition update for 11 June 2023
Fixed small issue related to map selection from current level.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
