 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Evelyn's Adventure update for 11 June 2023

Patch notes 06/10/2023

Share · View all patches · Build 11441729 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

·The part 3 of the Ranne quest line is now available.

·More fixes and corrections

Enjoy the new adventure in Evelyn's adventure.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1696031 Depot 1696031
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link