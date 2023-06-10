5.556 Performance, MP, and Mods

New AI War 2 build! https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:Post_Completion#5.556_Performance.2C_MP.2C_and_Mods

This one has an eclectic list of things. There's a new performance option which can greatly increase performance in certain late-game scenarios if you want to try it out. There are fixes to some recently-introduced multiplayer client-side bugs. There are a whole huge heaping of mod updates. And some other minor tweaks and extensions.

More to come soon. Enjoy!

You can wishlist our upcoming title Heart of the Machine! Steam page is more up to date than it was, but a lot is still to-be-revealed. https://store.steampowered.com/app/2001070/Heart_of_the_Machine/ The closed alpha has started, and we're doing new waves of testers every few weeks. It will be a (still!) a couple more weeks before the next group. We're going through some notable internal extensions and revisions based on earlier tester rounds, and we'll roll back around to regular tester additions as soon as we can. Feel free to go to our discord (https://discord.gg/arcengames) and post here: https://discordapp.com/channels/240637654717300736/1086679572373848244 if you're interested in being a part of either the early alpha or a later phase. There is now a direct signup form here: https://forms.gle/sYj9hH3Bh2TJ2Hbx5