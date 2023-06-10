 Skip to content

Go All Out update for 10 June 2023

Goodbye Breakbone - End of Licence Update Patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Go All Out patch 'Goodbye Breakbone' is now live

We need to say "Thank you!" to Kayko and Kokosh franchise to let us use Breakbone The Fearfull character in Go All Out, but unfortunately our licence came to an end.

But good news - everyone who has run the game before, will still have access to Breakbone and will be able to play as him.

Breakbone will be unavailable to everyone new to the game from now on.

Jaga's Hut stage will be unavailable from now on.

Adjustments:

  • Adjusted movement speed of some characters

Fixes:

  • Fixed problems with some online synchronisation issues

