BlasterBeat update for 10 June 2023

Hotfix 1.0.2

Patchnotes

Fixed incorrect controller functionality;
Added Japanese, Chinese and Korean text support;
Fixed incorrect spawn in the match;
Added correct match statuses and players amount in the Find Session menu;
Fixed joining to session when players exceed limit
Increased players limit in session from 8 to 10;
Updated Ready button in lobby;

Changed files in this update

