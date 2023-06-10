 Skip to content

Crusader's March update for 10 June 2023

Update 1

Update 1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue with restarting on death that caused the player to have to press and hold the restart button instead of just pressing the button
  • Removed the upgrade chests that fell from the sky
  • Added a new upgrade buy shop that is usable at any player controlled castle

