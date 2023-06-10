- Fixed an issue with restarting on death that caused the player to have to press and hold the restart button instead of just pressing the button
- Removed the upgrade chests that fell from the sky
- Added a new upgrade buy shop that is usable at any player controlled castle
Crusader's March update for 10 June 2023
Update 1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2316211 Depot 2316211
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update