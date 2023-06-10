 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Kittyverse of Madness update for 10 June 2023

Early Access 0.9.011

Share · View all patches · Build 11441350 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone, just a small update!

Patch notes
  • Decreased the price of crafting materials, pet food and upgrades
  • Increased the amount of gold dropped by bosses
  • New Feature: destructible objects that drop: gold coins, gold bag, global magnet, catnip and health
Localization
  • Added japanese localization
Bug fixes
  • Fixed a bug where the Thundercock pet wouldn't follow the player properly
  • Fixed a bug where bosses wouldn't enter their second phase
  • Fixed a bug where the achievement "Kittyverse!" wouldn't be unlocked when completing a match once

Thank you all and have a great weekend!
Angelo

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2217741 Depot 2217741
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link