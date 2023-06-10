Early Access 0.9.011

Hey everyone, just a small update!
Patch notes
- Decreased the price of crafting materials, pet food and upgrades
- Increased the amount of gold dropped by bosses
- New Feature: destructible objects that drop: gold coins, gold bag, global magnet, catnip and health
Localization
- Added japanese localization
Bug fixes
- Fixed a bug where the Thundercock pet wouldn't follow the player properly
- Fixed a bug where bosses wouldn't enter their second phase
- Fixed a bug where the achievement "Kittyverse!" wouldn't be unlocked when completing a match once
Thank you all and have a great weekend!
Angelo
Changed files in this update