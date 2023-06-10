Beta UPDATE！Summon Demons, Collect Memory Fragments, and Take Oblivion Challenge

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi! I've been working on getting everything ready for the beta as fast as possible. After being tested, this content (and more) will move to the main branch!

To join the Beta in Steam, right-click the game in the library page and select "Properties". Among the available tabs will be the "BETAS" tab.

The beta should be listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into"!

Corruption, Demons, and Oblivion — New Mechanics and Lore!

🆕New Corruption difficulty system: An endlessly scaling difficulty climb that allows you to uncover Memory Fragments, and learn the art of Demon Summoning.



🆕Memory Fragments Part 1: Learn more about the world, characters, and lore of Spellbook Demonslayers! The first portion of this system is available for Beta.



🆕Demon Summoning: Equip a selection of demons to grant you passive bonuses during battle. Demons can also be Summoned into Stasis, temporarily suspending them inside a Shrine to grant you an extreme burst of power based on the chosen demon.

Demons level up when summoned into Stasis, but only if you win! You can also boost their level by spending Astral Flowers, to a max of Level 100.

By clearing increasing amounts of Corruption, you will earn the ability to equip up to 7 Demons at a time!

🆕New Treasure: Find treasure chests that contain Demon Essence to unlock new summons! These are mostly found during overtime.

🆕Demon Limit Break: When all demons have been unlocked, increase their level caps beyond 100 by finding additional Demon Essences.

🆕Demonic Equipment: In addition to essences, you can also find Demonic Chokers! These powerful pieces of equipment will grant additional effects to Stasis for ALL of your demons. Combine demons and equipment to create game-breaking summon combos!

🆕New Oblivion difficulty modifiers: Trade away the memories of your own power in exchange for the ability to find powerful new equipment called Charms. (Charms will be coming later in beta, but the Oblivion mods are available right away!)

🆕New Music: Some new music is being worked on by Val, you can hear early pre-mix versions of them in the beta!

Valeriy Baryshev - Charming (Charms) (UNFINISHED)

Valeriy Baryshev - Coral Sunset (Victory) (UNFINISHED)

Valeriy Baryshev - Crimson Dawn (Difficult Victory) (UNFINISHED)

Valeriy Baryshev - Trailblazer (Upgrades)

Accompanying artists:

Scott Arc - PRANA

TeknoAXE - Walking it Back

🆕New Score Formula: Increase your score to ridiculous amounts with Oblivion and Corruption!

Previously, playing on 77 Malice would result in the highest possible score multiplier of about 1.4x. In the new system, playing on 77 Malice will result in a multiplier of 2.0x.

Adding 25 Oblivion onto that will result in a 27.0x multiplier.

Stacking Corruption onto that will scale it even further, by 5% per Corruption.

Enemy wave balance has been significantly changed.

A variety of interfaces have been improved visually and functionally.

Enemy blood can now be disabled.

A sound now plays whenever you refill Mana.

The sound that plays when you take damage is now much louder.

Negative Armor amounts on enemies now is calculated at the same step as Base Damage, allowing it to interact with your damage boosts.

Time Compression can no longer generate more than 1 Corrupted Shrine. This effect was created before you could level spells beyond 10, and was became overpowered when uncapped spells were added.

Spell Damage Multiplier per level on uncapped spells reduced from 10% to 9% to bring few-spell and many-spell builds closer in power.

Various bugfixes

Planned later in Beta

🆕New Charms system will arrive to the game in 7-10 days.

Equip _Charms _to boost yourself with powerful effects. Playing with more _Oblivion _modifiers increases the power level of _Charms _that you can find, and allows you to unlock more _Charm _slots.

Vella and Enigma will join the game with the new update, that is in ~20 days.

To Be announced:

🤫-- Spells & Passives --🤫

🤫-- New Auras / Illegal Upgrades --🤫

More collabs, more content, and more fun events!

