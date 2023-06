Share · View all patches · Build 11441217 · Last edited 10 June 2023 – 21:26:07 UTC by Wendy

Version 1.2 includes materials when exporting meshes to OBJ!

Mesh Exporter now includes material groups! Note: OBJ material file includes material reference and colors, but textures are not included at the moment.

Also:

Added prompt to save scene when closing the application.

Minor UI updates.

Camera movement speed can be adjusted from the settings menu.

Bug squashed: Couldn't confirm or save while renaming an object.