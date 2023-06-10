V0.2.1 patch 2

Hello everyone, this update adds some slight changes but is a bug fixing update as well, there isn't that much so there isn't going to be any categories for the changes

Added Kamaz as a vehicle you can drive

Reanimated the Makarov and fixed the Model 19 reload

Graphical changes, in survival the rocks have been changed for higher quality and in the level editor you can choose between old rocks and new rocks

Several bug fixes, one of the biggest being a memory leak when playing a custom map and the cosmetics not loading any colors or unusual effects

Lighting changes and mostly to Bunker and the Main Menu

Removed RPG, Barrett M82 and RPK, the reason why is that they were un-balanced and people would exploit the game in order to earn these 3 guns resulting in a unfair and not fun session

Thats pretty much what I did for the second patch, there might be more stuff but this is just what I can