Voice of Chernobyl update for 10 June 2023

V0.2.1 patch 2

10 June 2023

Hello everyone, this update adds some slight changes but is a bug fixing update as well, there isn't that much so there isn't going to be any categories for the changes

  • Added Kamaz as a vehicle you can drive
  • Reanimated the Makarov and fixed the Model 19 reload
  • Graphical changes, in survival the rocks have been changed for higher quality and in the level editor you can choose between old rocks and new rocks
  • Several bug fixes, one of the biggest being a memory leak when playing a custom map and the cosmetics not loading any colors or unusual effects
  • Lighting changes and mostly to Bunker and the Main Menu
  • Removed RPG, Barrett M82 and RPK, the reason why is that they were un-balanced and people would exploit the game in order to earn these 3 guns resulting in a unfair and not fun session

Thats pretty much what I did for the second patch, there might be more stuff but this is just what I can

