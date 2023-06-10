V0.2.1 patch 2

Hello everyone, this update adds some slight changes but is a bug fixing update as well, there isn't that much so there isn't going to be any categories for the changes
- Added Kamaz as a vehicle you can drive
- Reanimated the Makarov and fixed the Model 19 reload
- Graphical changes, in survival the rocks have been changed for higher quality and in the level editor you can choose between old rocks and new rocks
- Several bug fixes, one of the biggest being a memory leak when playing a custom map and the cosmetics not loading any colors or unusual effects
- Lighting changes and mostly to Bunker and the Main Menu
- Removed RPG, Barrett M82 and RPK, the reason why is that they were un-balanced and people would exploit the game in order to earn these 3 guns resulting in a unfair and not fun session
Thats pretty much what I did for the second patch, there might be more stuff but this is just what I can
Changed files in this update