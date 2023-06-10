 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Thunderday update for 10 June 2023

Thunderday v1.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 11441067 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Removed the "play again" button in rogue mode when you die.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2386431 Depot 2386431
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2386432 Depot 2386432
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2386433 Depot 2386433
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link