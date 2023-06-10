 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Magenta Horizon update for 10 June 2023

0.7.5 Version Patch Note

Share · View all patches · Build 11440985 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Gretel has more aerial combo options now.
  • Fitting to the new combo options, the hyper armor frames and dodge-cancel frames are adjusted.
  • You can jump-cancel the dash movement as long as you have a double jump chance.
  • Fixed a background glitch in the boss rush level.
  • Fixed the AI of Truck Demon turning in one place when the player is too close.
  • Fixed the AI of 5-4 Boss not doing a certain pattern often.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2109061 Depot 2109061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link