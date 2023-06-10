- Gretel has more aerial combo options now.
- Fitting to the new combo options, the hyper armor frames and dodge-cancel frames are adjusted.
- You can jump-cancel the dash movement as long as you have a double jump chance.
- Fixed a background glitch in the boss rush level.
- Fixed the AI of Truck Demon turning in one place when the player is too close.
- Fixed the AI of 5-4 Boss not doing a certain pattern often.
Magenta Horizon update for 10 June 2023
0.7.5 Version Patch Note
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2109061 Depot 2109061
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update