 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Liminal Space update for 10 June 2023

Patch 1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 11440902 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

First patch yay!

-Fixed issue where players would suddenly be killed in safe zones
-Made it easier to walk out of the pool in Suburbia
-Added new desktop icon
-New map coming soon!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2413231 Depot 2413231
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link