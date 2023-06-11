0.16.0 - New Biomes / New Enemies / Difficulty Tweaks / Accessibilty Setting

Changed in 0.16.0

NEW BIOMES:

"Hell"

"Concrete"

NEW ENEMIES:

"Vulture" - Unlocks in Concrete Biome

- Unlocks in Concrete Biome "Dragon" - Unlocks in the old Lava Biome

NOTE: The "Roller" enemy was moved to unlock in the "Hell" biome, since it's more thematically fitting to it.

Difficulty Changes

A Large part of the feedback during the early access has been, that the game feels very easy until the final boss fight, which then can feel extra difficult. So the balance has been a bit off.

There have been a lot of changes to the boss fight during the early access, and I hope the boss fight is currently a pretty pleasant experience, compared to what it has been previously.

But, starting with this update, the goal is to slightly increase the difficulty of the later levels, so that the challenge would ramp up more nicely.

The current goal is that the runs would be slightly more challenging, but manageable within a few tries.

However, tweaking the difficulty is always a big challenge, since there are a lot of different types of players and because there are multiple factors that affect the difficulty.

The new "Extra Coffins" accessibility setting was introduced on this update, in case the difficulty got tweaked accidentally to too hard and also just to make the make the game a bit more enjoyable to the players who have found the game previously too difficult by default.

The boss fight difficulty wasn't changed in this version.

Please give feedback, about how you feel about the difficulty on the later levels.

Accessibility Settings

"Extra Coffins" Accessibility Setting was added to the settings dialog, so that the runs can be made easier, if needed.

Hopefully everyone tries the game without using the extra coffins settings, but it's great if the extra coffins settings will make the experience better for anyone.

Leaderboards Cleared

The leaderboards were cleared again on this update.

Visibility/"Feel" Related Changes

Make the lightning visual effect last a shorter time

Make the floating damage numbers slightly bigger

Make smaller enemies spawn more green xp blocks when they die

Make enemies' blue damage area borders visible like they were before the early access release

Make enemy hit flashes more prominent again

Make Bullet Projectiles slightly bigger

Make big enemies spawn slightly more XP blocks to the ground and to the wider area

Made the XP fly a little bit slower to the UI, to make it feel nicer

Swap the colors of the enemy "damage areas" on the ground, to make them more noticeable

Fix so that the chest and bombs are shown above the "damage areas" instead of behind them

Simplified the spark effect when projectiles hit the enemy

Made the particles darker that emit from the body parts of the enemies, so they are less distracting

Made the Flying XP points slightly larger and a bit less glowy

Increased the size of the homing missile projectile

Made the small round "basic enemy" slightly bigger.

Other Changes

There is now more enemy waves at the end of the loop.

Enemy spawning got changed so that now each wave can only contain "small" or "big" enemies, but not both, hopefully this will make the smaller enemies stand up more from the crowd.

The camera movement can feel a bit "janky" when there are only a few units on the screen during the start of a new run. There is now a fix to that the camera makes less sudden movements, but now it can maybe feel a bit "laggy" with only a few units on screen.

Remove the beeping sound and don't filter the music when there is only one empty coffin left

Fixed an issue where in some cases the Rod unit was not making enough damage.

See you again in the next update! Please remember to give feedback!