More Cars, More Maps And More modes..

4 New tracks added. (Spain, Australia, Portugal & Florida)

3 Cars added. (See picture)

New Mode Added - World Tour

This is how it works,

3 random tracks are selected to kick off the tour, each with predetermined race conditions (Laps, weather, AI difficulty) also a persistant set of 4 AI drivers are selected to compete against.

Race on these tracks until you get enough driver points to unlock the next set of 3 tracks, while earnig cash, fame points and putting in the miles for car upgrade points.

This will allow you to purchase Tracks and Cars for free race events & time trial races further increasing your rewards.

and for free race events & time trial races further increasing your rewards. Best time trial times are uploaded to the online leaderboards to compete against other player. Fame points allow you to unlock new drivers each with their own set of driver stats.

Engage in hand to hand figths with other drivers to receive additional rewards from 'Headz Boxing Federation' (this module is still to be developed further)

World tour continues until the last race has taken place on the last track. Hint: Dont race the last race until your happy with your driver position in the leaderboard. Then you will be able to reset the world tour for a different set of race conditions. (This final step is still being developed and will be added in a future update)

Other updates include,

All the Retro Racer cars are now unlocked from the start, currently 8.

Reworked the menus for easier access to game modes.

Wheels and colours are now unlocked based on driver level in world tour.

Controller and keyboard sensitivity added to settings menu.

Ongoing updates are, tweaking the hardness of the AI, tweaking the gains from races, adding more ambiance to the tracks, develop the driver stats module and add the garage module for tweaking all aspects of the cars and fixing bugs.

Other items under consideration and are absolutely not guarateed to be included in the game are, Go Karts, more tracks and cars, more modes.

Due to the new mode and rewards system a new save file is required and any previous progress will be reset.