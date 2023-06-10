 Skip to content

House Party update for 10 June 2023

1.2.2 Patch - Liz Katz Murder Mystery - Bug Fixes and Enhancements

  • Updated hints and inspect text throughout the Liz Katz story to make things clearer for the player
  • Fixed a bunch of small bugs
  • Check the full release notes here for a full-er-ish list of fixes: https://housepartygame.com/release-notes/

