 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Immortelle update for 10 June 2023

Updated Build and Annecy Festival Selection!

Share · View all patches · Build 11440766 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

OFFICIAL SELECTION: Annecy 2023

We are thrilled to announce that Immortelle has been selected as part of the official competition for Annecy (Animation Festival) 2023.

Discover the interview:

The VR artwork Immortelle is touring the world. It’s been shown at an animation film festival, several music festivals, a music documentary festival, and a digital art biennale.

It’s versatile, it’s colourful, it’s emotional.

“I want to shake up the viewer, I want to disorient them, for them to lose grip on what’s going on (…) it’s part of Immortelle’s essence”
  • Line Katcho\

UPDATED BUILD

A new build is available with several bug fixes and improved optimizations.

THE IMMORTELLE EFFECT

To translate the sense of intimate and vulnerable reflection, Line Katcho plays with volumetric and spatial boundaries. To reach the viewer’s body, she uses fast-paced rhythms. Cinematic soundscapes tie everything together, aligning physical sensation, sensorial perception, and headset experience.

Let us know any feedback in the comments and don’t forget to leave us a review on the page!

  • The MUTEK team

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2020951 Depot 2020951
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link