Updated Build and Annecy Festival Selection!

OFFICIAL SELECTION: Annecy 2023

We are thrilled to announce that Immortelle has been selected as part of the official competition for Annecy (Animation Festival) 2023.

The VR artwork Immortelle is touring the world. It’s been shown at an animation film festival, several music festivals, a music documentary festival, and a digital art biennale.

It’s versatile, it’s colourful, it’s emotional.

“I want to shake up the viewer, I want to disorient them, for them to lose grip on what’s going on (…) it’s part of Immortelle’s essence”

Line Katcho\

A new build is available with several bug fixes and improved optimizations.

THE IMMORTELLE EFFECT

To translate the sense of intimate and vulnerable reflection, Line Katcho plays with volumetric and spatial boundaries. To reach the viewer’s body, she uses fast-paced rhythms. Cinematic soundscapes tie everything together, aligning physical sensation, sensorial perception, and headset experience.

