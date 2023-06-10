Preliminary Patch for Tutorial Update

Exposition Update — Bakemono VR

High Mobility VR Mech Simulator - Anime Hack and Slash

Redone all the tutorials in game from player feedback and performance.

New Tutorial, New Calibration System, New Levels, New Enemy Pilots.

Reworked Tutorial and Added Pilot Certification Missions ( 8 New Levels )

I again underestimated how much explanation many of the players new to VR would require, and how anyone but the most advanced VR players would intuitively understand some of the underlying control systems and movement tricks available in the game. The majority of the feedback from the players was that the tutorial was too hard ( still )

I decided after a bunch of testing and feedback that I should go the modern tutorial approach ( as opposed to the FROMSoft way I originally modelled the tutorials off of) of live missions but with softer targets and objectives ( aka Halo Style, as a friend of mine coined it )

In doing so I have made many changes :

Modified the alert tool tips and status objectives in the original tutorial series for better readability ( ongoing ) I am still working on getting all of the original tutorials into a single persistent instance and then loading and unloading them ( as currently they are separate levels each ) which would remove the slight delay between level loads ( which takes place in all vr games, and varies in severity by HMD brand ) the same way the new pilot certification, arcade, and prologue levels all now have the elevator sequence ( and or falling gravity well sequence ) as preloader to prevent delay between levels loading. The first row of tutorials in the section titled MANUAL, are now the original tutorial missions where each mechanic is explained individually. The second row of tutorials are the new Pilot Certification, a series of live missions ( currently adding Voice Overs ) that explain the game mechanics and smoothly transition the player by focusing on one element of the game's mechanics before moving on to the next.

A. Zero G : Spacewalking as a pilot

B. Zero G Redux : Standard Movement in Flight Mode and Launching from Deck

C. AngelFall : Falling to Earth ( Flight Mode Disabled )

D. Wham Bam : Moving through city ( Standard Locomotion and Wall Running )

E. On Foot : Jump Pads, WallRunning, and Shields

F. SkyTower : Flight Mode Reactived, 1v1 against Enemy Pilot

I will of course be adding move polish and voice overs as I receive them.

These tutorials ( the 2nd row ) are locked one at a time, and an alert is fired requiring confirmation if the player attempts to play either Arcade or Prologue ( this will be renamed shortly ) before completing the pilot certification mission. I have added more waypoints ( and will more than likely add a few more ) which are always visible on screen and via radar I have modified and re-added the original mission bounds with countdown timer if you leave mission area

Please do not hesitate to give feedback on these new levels and any mechanics that are obscure or counterintuitive.

I have received feedback that the spacewalking in Level 1 could be smoother and I am working on that.

Performance

Spent many months optimizing all the levels for essentially double performance :

In doing so, I was allowed to get some features I had to remove previously for performance :

New fog solution ( actually obscures vision ) [ still a pretty good framerate considering all the transparency ] New volumetric clouds Re-Added Rain Lightning Strikes

New Geometry

New Tunnel Systems

New Ships

New Enemy Pilot : Dartanian

Game Features :

Large Open Worlds

Fight in large open areas with multiple avenues of approach to the objectives. Land, Sea, Air, Urban, and Zero G environments are available for hardcore pilots to traverse and master. Levels were rebuilt to accommodate the wall runs which will later be added to the combo and scoring system itself similar to rails in THPS.

High Mobility in VR : Grapple, Wallrun, and Flight Mode

Toggle Flight Mode at Will to evade fire, avoid missile circus attacks, copters, and enemy ships ( air and zero g )

Grapple walls, structures, ships for easy saber kills. Grapple enemy units on the ground and in the air to slash them or kick them into walls and floors.

Melee and Combat

Parry Sabers, Laser Weapons, Ground and Air Mechs in Combat

Slice Capital Ships

Block Missiles, Standard Ammunition, Laser Weapons, and Railcannon blasts with the Laser shield

Mechs and ( most ) ships are all sliceable