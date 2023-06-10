Now starting the playtest for a new level!
Please note that the first 5-10 minutes will be the same as the previous playtest (the tutorial area).
Chasing the Unseen Playtest update for 10 June 2023
New Playtest Level
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Now starting the playtest for a new level!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2143431 Depot 2143431
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update