 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fantasy Survivors update for 10 June 2023

Update 27 - A stray dog will help you survive

Share · View all patches · Build 11440685 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi,

We've added a stray dog to the Castle Ruins map.
It's to the north of the portal in the sewer.
The dog will fight alongside you but will disappear when you leave the map.

Let us know if you enjoy this new feature :-)

Till later,
André

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2220871 Depot 2220871
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link