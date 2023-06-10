Update 27 - A stray dog will help you survive

Hi,
We've added a stray dog to the Castle Ruins map.
It's to the north of the portal in the sewer.
The dog will fight alongside you but will disappear when you leave the map.
Let us know if you enjoy this new feature :-)
Till later,
André
