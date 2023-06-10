CLOSED ALPHA v0.14.0 is live!

The moment is here. The first alpha version is up and you can download it now!

The default game version has software Ray Tracing and Lumen enabled. If you prefer playing without ray tracing please download the game from non-RT branch (Steam Game Properties > Betas).

The password is: nonrt

Act 1 is playable from start to finish and the co-op Open Intrusion game mode is added as a bonus. Keep in mind that co-op Intrusion was originally not meant to be included in this release. So some of it's features are not fully functional. Feel free to invite up to 3 friends to play and break the game mode how you want!

On the day of the release we also might deploy hotfixes if needed. There are several patches scheduled to be released the upcoming weeks and months. You can keep track of the public roadmap for the game here: https://trello.com/b/RX5xUCXL/altera-public-roadmap

We hope you will have fun with the first playable version of ALTERA and we cannot wait to hear your feedback and thoughts about it! It was a lot of work to get the game in to the state it is now! We are excited to now work towards our next milestone, which will be to make the game ready for its early access release.

In case you dont have access to the alpha join our Discord: https://discord.gg/vulkanic

We are currently giving away Alpha keys there!

VERSION 0.14.0 PATCH NOTES:

Campaign:

Added Campaign Act 1.

Updated dialogue system.

Implemented quest system.

Added in-game tutorials.

Added road system.

Added enemy outposts.

Restricted the playable area.

Added enemy spawners on the playable area.

Updated main menu UI and added game mode selection.

Added music.

New Features:

Implemented portals.

Implemented health cores.

Implemented grenades.

Implemented loot drops.

Troop Control & AI:

Completely reworked AI behavior system.

Implemented AI target priority checking.

Reworked enemy behavior and spawning algorhitm for Intrusion cycle.

Implemented Execute command for the troop. In this mode units will move freely and try to kill the targers they are aware of.

Updated and expanded Quick Command menu.

Reworked from scratch H-Bot unit and all associated mechanics.

Implemented new unit type: Penguin.

Updated the enemy spawner system.

Updated stats of all enemy robots. Now they have different speed, health, shield etc.

Fixed collisions of enemy robots.



Environment:

Updated dynamic lighting and time of day system.

Implemented weather system.

Implemented environment/weather sound occlusion system.

Updated ocean system.

Sounds and VFX:

Updated footstep sounds and VFX.

Updated bullet impact sounds and VFX.

Added death sound.

Added Sleepdealer (energy bow) sounds.

Added sounds for various in-game events.

Improvements and bugfixes: