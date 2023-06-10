 Skip to content

Cinderstone Online update for 10 June 2023

Hotfix 0.222 Announcement

Build 11440557

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, Cinderstone adventurers!

We hope you're all doing well and enjoying the recent changes in Cinderstone Online. We have a quick hotfix update for you today.

Over the past day, we have been diligently working on addressing an issue where certain skills could not be learned. This has caused a slight delay in the release of the Tier 2 classes, but we assure you, we're putting in the hours (yes, even over the weekend!) to bring you this update as quickly as possible. We appreciate your patience and understanding in this matter!

Here are the changes you can expect with hotfix 0.222:

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed skill stats not displaying
  • Fixed node stash not appearing in the inventory
  • Fixed certain skills not levelling up
  • Fixed various issues with scroll bars in the node UI
  • Fixed inaccurate skill stats
  • Glitch with inventory resolved

Additions and Changes:

  • Added castbar to Vocat Krock skill
  • Added castbar to Hercolea Skill

As always, we're here for you and keen to hear your feedback! Thank you for your continuous support!

Changed files in this update

