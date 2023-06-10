Hotfix 0.222 Announcement

Hello, Cinderstone adventurers!

We hope you're all doing well and enjoying the recent changes in Cinderstone Online. We have a quick hotfix update for you today.

Over the past day, we have been diligently working on addressing an issue where certain skills could not be learned. This has caused a slight delay in the release of the Tier 2 classes, but we assure you, we're putting in the hours (yes, even over the weekend!) to bring you this update as quickly as possible. We appreciate your patience and understanding in this matter!

Here are the changes you can expect with hotfix 0.222:

Bug Fixes:

Fixed skill stats not displaying

Fixed node stash not appearing in the inventory

Fixed certain skills not levelling up

Fixed various issues with scroll bars in the node UI

Fixed inaccurate skill stats

Glitch with inventory resolved

Additions and Changes:

Added castbar to Vocat Krock skill

Added castbar to Hercolea Skill

As always, we're here for you and keen to hear your feedback! Thank you for your continuous support!