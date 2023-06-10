 Skip to content

The Hidden Room update for 10 June 2023

The Hidden Room V2.2 is now available!

Share · View all patches · Build 11440532 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey there!
The Hidden Room V2.2 is now available!
This will be the last content update that The Hidden Room will receive. After this update, we will no longer add new content on The Hidden Room, but we will still release bug fixes if necessary. We are planning on releasing an update focused on improvements and bug fixes in the future.

Remember to take a look at The Hidden Room - Pyramid, coming later 2023.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2287130/

Now let's see V2.2 changelog:

New Features & Content

  • Added a new feature called "Puzzle Helper". If you're stuck on a puzzle, you will find a button in the puzzle UI that will allow you to receive some tips in order to solve that puzzle.
  • Engine Upgrade
  • Bug Fixes & Improvements

Thank you

