Share · View all patches · Build 11440523 · Last edited 10 June 2023 – 17:19:06 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone, Episode 4 is now available!

Here's the changelog:

in-game days 5 and 6

656 renders

10 animations

16500 words

17 new music tracks

9 new Steam achievements

added the ability to name save files (can be turned on/off in the preferences screen)

fixed some typos in the previous episodes.

Let me know what you think about the update when you're done playing :) Have a lot of fun,

RobertDeadth