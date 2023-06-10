Update v.0.8.4: Hotfix + Localization

- Simplified Chinese and Japanese localisation added
- Fixed a bug that caused Rotosfera miniboss to get stuck in the wall
- Fixed a bug where the knockback skill would push enemies into the wall
- Fixed a bug where drone enemies would fly into the wall
- Rebalanced the difficulty settings
The next updates will be a new end-level boss for the Frostfall planet and Endless Mode.
Please let us know if you encounter any problems or new bugs.
If you are enjoying the game, please consider posting a review.
Thank you!
Changed files in this update