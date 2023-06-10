 Skip to content

Overrun Survivors update for 10 June 2023

Update v.0.8.4: Hotfix + Localization

Build 11440494 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Simplified Chinese and Japanese localisation added
  • Fixed a bug that caused Rotosfera miniboss to get stuck in the wall
  • Fixed a bug where the knockback skill would push enemies into the wall
  • Fixed a bug where drone enemies would fly into the wall
  • Rebalanced the difficulty settings

The next updates will be a new end-level boss for the Frostfall planet and Endless Mode.

Please let us know if you encounter any problems or new bugs.

If you are enjoying the game, please consider posting a review.

Thank you!

