Update v.0.8.4: Hotfix + Localization

Simplified Chinese and Japanese localisation added

Fixed a bug that caused Rotosfera miniboss to get stuck in the wall

Fixed a bug where the knockback skill would push enemies into the wall

Fixed a bug where drone enemies would fly into the wall

Rebalanced the difficulty settings

The next updates will be a new end-level boss for the Frostfall planet and Endless Mode.

Please let us know if you encounter any problems or new bugs.

If you are enjoying the game, please consider posting a review.

Thank you!