更新內容：
－修正文本錯誤（宗的名字／白雪森林西側／晨醒之森BOSS名稱）
－修正晨醒之森開啟綠色寶箱後人物卡住的問題
－修正白雪村告示牌圖塊的上下層關係
Chest 寶箱 update for 10 June 2023
版本更新：20230611
Patchnotes via Steam Community
