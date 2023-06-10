 Skip to content

Chest 寶箱 update for 10 June 2023

版本更新：20230611

Share · View all patches · Build 11440452 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

更新內容：
－修正文本錯誤（宗的名字／白雪森林西側／晨醒之森BOSS名稱）
－修正晨醒之森開啟綠色寶箱後人物卡住的問題
－修正白雪村告示牌圖塊的上下層關係

